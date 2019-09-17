BTS agency rejects dating rumor about member Jungkook
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The management agency of boy band BTS refuted a dating rumor involving the band's youngest member, Jungkook, on Tuesday.
The rumor originated from CCTV footage of a couple on the resort island of Geoje, which was circulated online. The image shows a man hugging a woman from behind in a shop, causing some people to allege that Jungkook is in a romantic relationship.
BTS' management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, however, flatly rejected the rumor, vowing stern legal action against any privacy-compromising behavior.
"Big Hit clearly declares that the online claim involving our artist Jungkook that is currently circulating on SNS and online communities is not the truth," the agency said.
According to the agency, Jungkook became aware, during his visit to Geoje Island for his latest vacation, that his acquaintances from a tattoo shop were also visiting the island and joined them for a meal and went to a "noraebang" (singing) room together.
The rumor is "something that has been distorted from this background," it said.
"Big Hit finds it very regrettable that personal everyday activities during the extended vacation have been distorted and spread," Big Hit also said, adding it will have a strong legal response toward any infringement on privacy or leaks of personal information.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
5
Royal palaces, museums to offer free admission throughout Chuseok holiday
-
1
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of African swine fever
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
4
Korean-American tennis player feels on cusp of reaching next level
-
5
(LEAD) Moon: N. Korea-U.S. to resume talks soon, S. Korea to offer full support