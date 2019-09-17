(LEAD) S. Korean Han Na-lae falls in 1st round of WTA event at home
(ATTN: UPDATES with more info in paras 7-8, 10-11; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Han Na-lae was sent packing in the first round of a WTA tournament on home soil on Tuesday.
Han, world No. 159, fell to the 75th-ranked Anastasia Potapova of Russia 7-6 (4), 6-1 at the Korea Open at Olympic Park Tennis Center in Seoul.
There are no South Korean players left in the singles competition at the tournament. Choi Ji-hee lost her first-round match on Monday.
The Korea Open, first held in 2004, is the only WTA event in the country each fall, and no South Korean has won the singles title. Han and Choi teamed up to win the doubles title last year.
Both players were wild card entries to the singles this year.
Han and Potapova broke each other twice in the first set, with the Russia surviving a tiebreak. And Potapova was all over Han in the second set, breaking the South Korean three times en route to a straight-set victory.
Two of the biggest names in the tournament were gone after Tuesday, with one of them not even playing her first-round match.
Top-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece withdrew from the tournament with a right wrist injury prior to her opening round match against Patricia Maria Tig of Romania. She was replaced in the draw by Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.
Sakkari was the highest-ranked player in the tournament at No. 27. Her exit leaves Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia as the top-ranked player in the field at No. 39. The second-seed player won her first-round match Monday.
Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 Korea Open champion, lost her first-round match to Timea Babos of Hungary 6-3, 6-3.
Ostapenko was a huge crowd favorite in Seoul during her 2017 title run, which came only three months after she won her first Grand Slam title at the French Open. But the former world No. 5 has struggled of late and has dropped to 74th in the world rankings. She wasn't seeded at this year's Korea Open.
In other matches Tuesday, Australian Priscilla Hon defeated Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 6-4.
Another Romanian, Ana Bogdan, needed three sets to get past Polona Hercog of Slovenia 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
The second round will get underway Wednesday, and the final will take place Sunday.
