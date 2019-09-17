Hyundai Heavy inks design licensing deal with Saudi Arabian shipyard
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, South Korea's top shipbuilder, said Tuesday it has signed a vessel design licensing deal with Saudi Arabian shipyard International Maritime Industries (IMI) Co.
Hyundai Heavy said it inked the very large crude-oil carrier (VLCC) design licensing agreement with IMI in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.
IMI is a joint venture among Hyundai Heavy, Saudi Aramco, Lamprell and Bahri.
Under the deal, Hyundai Heavy will provide architectural design of VLCC and support design-related technologies to IMI. In return, the South Korean company will collect royalties from IMI.
Hyundai Heavy said it also signed a contract with IMI and Bahri, Saudi Arabia's state-run shipper, to build a 319,000-ton VLCC. The VLCC will be constructed at Hyundai Heavy's shipyard in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and delivered by the second half of 2021, according to the company.
