KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 September 17, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

LOTTE 37,800 UP 1,250
AK Holdings 34,200 DN 600
SPC SAMLIP 90,600 UP 2,600
SAMSUNG SDS 199,500 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 40,550 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,420 DN 35
DB INSURANCE 51,600 DN 500
SLCORP 22,050 DN 100
Yuhan 229,500 UP 10,500
GCH Corp 21,150 UP 1,500
SamsungElec 46,900 DN 200
LotteChilsung 141,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,800 DN 150
Hyosung 87,300 UP 100
NHIS 13,000 DN 100
POSCO 238,000 0
Binggrae 57,700 DN 300
SGBC 41,350 DN 1,050
HyundaiMtr 126,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 63,500 DN 2,200
SBC 17,050 DN 150
TONGYANG 1,595 DN 15
DongkukStlMill 6,920 UP 50
Daesang 22,250 0
SKNetworks 5,450 0
Hyundai M&F INS 25,250 UP 250
HyundaiEng&Const 48,100 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 233,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,900 DN 50
Kogas 42,000 UP 50
Hanwha 25,950 UP 100
DB HiTek 15,900 UP 650
CJ 84,300 0
JWPHARMA 28,300 UP 550
Donga Socio Holdings 87,900 UP 800
SK hynix 79,400 DN 100
Youngpoong 607,000 UP 1,000
LGInt 18,300 UP 100
ORION Holdings 15,950 DN 50
KISWire 22,850 UP 50
