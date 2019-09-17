KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LotteFood 454,500 UP 18,000
NEXENTIRE 9,140 DN 110
CHONGKUNDANG 85,700 UP 1,700
Doosan Bobcat 36,800 DN 300
KCC 231,500 DN 3,000
HankookShellOil 340,000 DN 500
BukwangPharm 14,650 UP 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,000 DN 700
TaekwangInd 1,136,000 DN 30,000
SsangyongCement 6,210 DN 10
Nongshim 247,500 UP 1,500
KAL 23,950 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,885 UP 155
LG Corp. 71,400 UP 600
SsangyongMtr 3,140 DN 50
BoryungPharm 12,400 UP 300
L&L 13,100 UP 100
NamyangDairy 493,000 UP 4,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 47,750 UP 250
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,500 DN 250
Shinsegae 257,000 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,600 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 42,750 DN 300
HITEJINRO 26,850 DN 450
CJ LOGISTICS 140,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 108,500 UP 500
DaelimInd 102,000 0
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14250 DN100
KiaMtr 44,000 UP 150
KEPCO E&C 20,400 UP 1,550
SK Discovery 23,350 UP 50
LS 48,650 DN 350
GC Corp 118,500 UP 5,500
GS E&C 35,000 DN 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,250 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 234,500 UP 1,000
KPIC 132,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,730 DN 60
SKC 43,300 DN 550
GS Retail 41,000 UP 350
-
-
