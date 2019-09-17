LotteFood 454,500 UP 18,000

NEXENTIRE 9,140 DN 110

CHONGKUNDANG 85,700 UP 1,700

Doosan Bobcat 36,800 DN 300

KCC 231,500 DN 3,000

HankookShellOil 340,000 DN 500

BukwangPharm 14,650 UP 400

ILJIN MATERIALS 41,000 DN 700

TaekwangInd 1,136,000 DN 30,000

SsangyongCement 6,210 DN 10

Nongshim 247,500 UP 1,500

KAL 23,950 DN 150

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,885 UP 155

LG Corp. 71,400 UP 600

SsangyongMtr 3,140 DN 50

BoryungPharm 12,400 UP 300

L&L 13,100 UP 100

NamyangDairy 493,000 UP 4,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 47,750 UP 250

HYUNDAI STEEL 40,500 DN 250

Shinsegae 257,000 0

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,600 DN 200

ShinhanGroup 42,750 DN 300

HITEJINRO 26,850 DN 450

CJ LOGISTICS 140,000 DN 500

DOOSAN 108,500 UP 500

DaelimInd 102,000 0

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14250 DN100

KiaMtr 44,000 UP 150

KEPCO E&C 20,400 UP 1,550

SK Discovery 23,350 UP 50

LS 48,650 DN 350

GC Corp 118,500 UP 5,500

GS E&C 35,000 DN 100

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,250 DN 750

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 234,500 UP 1,000

KPIC 132,500 UP 1,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,730 DN 60

SKC 43,300 DN 550

GS Retail 41,000 UP 350

(MORE)