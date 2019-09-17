KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
WJ COWAY 81,800 UP 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 137,500 DN 1,500
IBK 13,300 DN 100
KorElecTerm 46,650 DN 50
NamhaeChem 9,610 DN 60
DONGSUH 17,900 DN 100
BGF 6,130 UP 30
SamsungEng 17,450 0
SAMSUNG C&T 91,500 UP 900
PanOcean 4,825 UP 5
SAMSUNG CARD 34,250 0
CheilWorldwide 24,400 DN 50
KT 27,450 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL180500 DN6000
LG Uplus 13,550 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,800 DN 1,000
KT&G 103,000 UP 500
DHICO 7,010 UP 320
LG Display 14,700 DN 250
Kangwonland 29,850 DN 250
NAVER 155,000 UP 500
Kakao 132,000 0
NCsoft 522,000 DN 6,000
DSME 30,900 UP 50
DSINFRA 6,580 DN 30
DWEC 4,970 UP 65
Donga ST 85,000 UP 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,600 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 239,500 DN 2,500
DongwonF&B 224,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 33,500 UP 600
LGH&H 1,300,000 UP 10,000
LGCHEM 327,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 94,600 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,700 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,900 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 65,600 DN 600
Celltrion 171,000 UP 500
Huchems 21,700 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 169,000 UP 500
(MORE)
