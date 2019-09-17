KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,200 UP 1,000
KIH 79,100 DN 400
LOTTE Himart 32,500 UP 50
GS 50,400 DN 200
CJ CGV 34,800 UP 100
HYUNDAILIVART 14,300 DN 350
LIG Nex1 32,450 UP 200
FILA KOREA 59,300 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 151,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,800 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,615 DN 55
AMOREPACIFIC 138,500 DN 5,000
LF 20,600 UP 350
FOOSUNG 9,160 DN 50
JW HOLDINGS 6,160 UP 70
SK Innovation 171,500 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 23,250 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 44,100 DN 550
Hansae 18,850 UP 150
LG HAUSYS 63,700 UP 100
Youngone Corp 34,800 DN 400
KOLON IND 42,000 DN 100
HanmiPharm 301,500 UP 14,000
BNK Financial Group 7,300 UP 70
emart 115,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY312 00 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 45,150 UP 400
CUCKOO 105,000 UP 1,000
COSMAX 74,400 DN 300
MANDO 35,800 DN 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 315,000 UP 21,500
INNOCEAN 62,800 DN 800
Netmarble 99,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S358000 UP2500
ORION 97,800 DN 500
BGF Retail 201,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 48,200 UP 100
HDC-OP 33,550 UP 450
HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,850 DN 650
WooriFinancialGroup 12,550 DN 50
(END)
