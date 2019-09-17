HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,200 UP 1,000

KIH 79,100 DN 400

LOTTE Himart 32,500 UP 50

GS 50,400 DN 200

CJ CGV 34,800 UP 100

HYUNDAILIVART 14,300 DN 350

LIG Nex1 32,450 UP 200

FILA KOREA 59,300 DN 600

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 151,500 DN 2,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,800 DN 100

HANWHA LIFE 2,615 DN 55

AMOREPACIFIC 138,500 DN 5,000

LF 20,600 UP 350

FOOSUNG 9,160 DN 50

JW HOLDINGS 6,160 UP 70

SK Innovation 171,500 DN 1,500

POONGSAN 23,250 DN 150

KBFinancialGroup 44,100 DN 550

Hansae 18,850 UP 150

LG HAUSYS 63,700 UP 100

Youngone Corp 34,800 DN 400

KOLON IND 42,000 DN 100

HanmiPharm 301,500 UP 14,000

BNK Financial Group 7,300 UP 70

emart 115,500 DN 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY312 00 UP200

KOLMAR KOREA 45,150 UP 400

CUCKOO 105,000 UP 1,000

COSMAX 74,400 DN 300

MANDO 35,800 DN 250

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 315,000 UP 21,500

INNOCEAN 62,800 DN 800

Netmarble 99,000 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S358000 UP2500

ORION 97,800 DN 500

BGF Retail 201,500 DN 3,000

SKCHEM 48,200 UP 100

HDC-OP 33,550 UP 450

HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,850 DN 650

WooriFinancialGroup 12,550 DN 50

