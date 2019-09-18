Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- African swine fever makes way into S. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- After all, S. Korea faces ASF, next week to be critical (Kookmin Daily)
-- Without pathology paper, Cho Kuk's daughter would not have been admitted: school official (Donga llbo)
-- African swine fever reaches S. Korea after all (Seoul Shinmun)
-- African swine fever penetrates into S. Korea, putting nation on alert (Segye Times)
-- Prosecution investigating Cho Kuk on suspicions of ethics violations (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Four lawmakers-turned-ministers decide not to run in assembly elections next year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- With 100 pct mortality rate, African swine fever reaches S. Korea (Hankyoreh)
-- Rich S. Koreans line up to immigrate to Singapore (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't, ruling party seeking to enable automatic 2-year extension of rent at tenants' request (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- African swine fever confirmed in Paju, pork prices jump 33 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- African swine flu kills five pigs (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea rushes to stem spread of African swine fever (Korea Herald)
-- Korea calls for IAEA role in Japan dumping of radioactive water (Korea Times)
(END)
