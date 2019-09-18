(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 18)

Reports of discord between Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Deputy Director of the National Security Office Kim Hyun-chong seem to be true. The two top officials of the Moon Jae-in administration were reportedly involved in a harsh war of words during Moon's overseas trip in April — even in English at the last minute. When an opposition lawmaker asked if reports were true in the National Assembly, Kang did not deny it. Her remarks could reflect enduring friction with Kim in the Blue House. Apart from who is responsible for the quarrel, the episode deserves a strict warning from the president.