(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2nd confirmed African swine fever case
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported its second confirmed case of African swine fever Wednesday at a farm near the heavily fortified border with North Korea, raising concerns over the spread of the deadly animal disease across the country.
The new case at a pig farm in Yeoncheon was confirmed a day after another case of African swine fever was reported, according to the agriculture ministry.
The county near the border with North Korea is about 48 kilometers away from Paju, where the first confirmed case of the disease was reported Tuesday.
The quarantine authorities said they will cull 4,700 pigs at the Yeoncheon farm and a neighboring farm. Around 8,500 pigs are being raised by other farms within a 3-kilometer radius of where the second case of African swine fever was confirmed.
On Tuesday, the government slaughtered 4,700 pigs at farms in Paju. The two cases of African swine fever from Paju and Yeoncheon, are not thought to be related, the ministry said.
The first case in South Korea came about four months after North Korea reported its first confirmed case of the disease at a farm near its border with China to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).
Although African swine fever is not harmful to people, it is fatal and highly infectious for pigs, with no cure currently available.
The government also plans to establish quarantine checkpoints on roads near the infected farms to prevent the spread of the disease.
Since its outbreak in China in August last year, the disease has spread to neighboring countries, including Mongolia and Vietnam.
South Korea imposed a nationwide standstill on all pig farms, slaughterhouses and feed factories for 48 hours a day earlier.
This means no animals, people or equipment may be removed from farms for the duration, while those already en route to other farms or related facilities must find a secure place to sit out the temporary lockdown, the ministry said.
