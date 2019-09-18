Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Sept. 18

All Headlines 09:01 September 18, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on probe on justice minister's corruption allegations

-- Gov't, ruling party discuss judicial reforms

-- Follow-up on preparations for defense cost-sharing talks with U.S.

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories after attack in Saudi Arabia

-- African swine fever case in S. Korea

-- S. Korea officially drops Japan from list of trusted trade partners
(END)

