Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Sept. 18
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Follow-up on probe on justice minister's corruption allegations
-- Gov't, ruling party discuss judicial reforms
-- Follow-up on preparations for defense cost-sharing talks with U.S.
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories after attack in Saudi Arabia
-- African swine fever case in S. Korea
-- S. Korea officially drops Japan from list of trusted trade partners
(END)
