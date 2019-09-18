Foreign currency deposits rise in Aug.
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Foreign currency deposits held by banks in South Korea grew in August from a month earlier, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The outstanding amount of foreign currency savings came to US$70.97 billion at the end of last month, up $1.3 billion from a month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Foreign currency deposits include those held by foreigners who have stayed here for more than six months.
The increase came amid a steady appreciation of the U.S. greenback in the month.
In August, the U.S. dollar traded at an average of 1,208.98 won, compared with 1,175.31 won per dollar in July, the BOK said earlier.
Savings in dollars increased as companies deposited funds raised by issuing overseas bonds, while individuals purchased more dollars, it said.
Foreign currency deposits held by companies came to $55.89 billion as of the end of August, up $770 million from a month earlier, with deposits held by private entities rising $530 million to $15.08 billion over the cited period.
Deposits in U.S. dollars increased $1.24 billion to $60.84 billion over the period, accounting for 85.7 percent of the total.
Savings in Japanese yen came to $4.13 billion, up $140 million from the previous month.
