King Sejong Institute to open 1st Seoul center
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The first King Sejong Institute center in Seoul will open next month to meet rising demand for learning Korean language and culture from foreigners living in South Korea, its operator said Wednesday.
King Sejong Institute Foundation said it will test run Yongsan Sejong Institute in Yongsan, central Seoul, from Oct. 14 for three months in cooperation with the district office, the first time that the foundation has partnered with a local government to run an institute in South Korea.
The foundation said the Yongsan center is designed to give broader opportunities to a growing number of foreign residents who want to learn Korean. According to the latest government data, about 2.4 million foreigners resided in the country as of end-2018.
Named after the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) king who invented the Korean alphabet, "hangeul," the institutes were first launched in three countries in 2007.
Currently, there are about 180 King Sejong Institutes in 60 countries around the world.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
5
Royal palaces, museums to offer free admission throughout Chuseok holiday
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of African swine fever
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea to spend over 1 tln won to nurture content creators
-
3
N. Korea's ruling party meets with Japanese prefectural delegation
-
4
Seoul drops Tokyo from list of trusted trade partners
-
5
(8th LD) S. Korea on high alert after 1st African swine fever case confirmed