Credit unions' H1 profit drops on increased loan-loss provisions
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's credit unions, or member-owned financial cooperatives, saw their combined net profit drop 13.7 percent on year for the first half of this year, hit by higher loan-loss provisions, data showed Wednesday.
The combined net profit of 2,231 credit unions, including Nonghyup and Suhyup banks, stood at 1.55 trillion won (US$1.3 billion) for the January-June period, down 247.6 billion won from a year earlier, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The decline in profit came after sales of farm goods by credit unions fell in the first half, the FSS said.
As of the end of June, the average delinquency rate of loans extended by the credit unions rose 0.55 percentage point from six months ago to 1.87 percent, according to the data.
Since last year, financial authorities have required second-tier banks to set aside more loan-loss provisions in a move to curb high-risk home lending.
The tougher rule was applied to home loans by savings banks, Nonghyup and Suhyup banks, and other mutual savings banks that can charge more than 20 percent interest per annum.
