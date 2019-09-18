Speaker to leave for Slovakia, Hungary, Kazakhstan
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang will kick off a three-nation trip Wednesday afternoon to boost ties with his counterparts there and attend an annual meeting of European and Asian parliamentary leaders.
Moon will visit Slovakia later in the day and then fly to Hungary on Friday to meet with his counterparts to discuss ways to strengthen ties between South Korea and the Visegrad Group, a cultural and political alliance of four Central European nations -- the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.
While in Budapest, Moon will visit the scene of a deadly tour boat sinking in the Danube River in May to pay tribute to the 26 South Korean victims, and inspect a local factory of Samsung SDI Co, a South Korean electric vehicle battery maker.
On Monday, he will enter the Kazak capital, Nur-Sultan, to attend the 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments that will open the following day. Parliamentary leaders from 46 European and Asian countries will take part in the meeting themed "Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership."
On the sidelines of the meeting, Moon is scheduled to meet with Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first president of Kazakhstan.
