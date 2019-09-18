Criminal cases down and divorce suits up last year: report
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The number of court cases in South Korea fell slightly last year from the previous year, due mainly to a reduction in criminal cases, the Supreme Court said in a report published Wednesday.
A total of 6,585,580 cases were handled by local courts in 2018, marking a decrease of 157,203, or 2.33 percent, from the previous year's 6,742,783, the report said.
Court-reviewed criminal cases decreased 6.02 percent, or about 97,000 cases, from 1.61 million cases in 2017 to 1.52 million cases in 2018, contributing to the reduction in court cases, it said.
Notably, the number of criminal cases fell for the second straight year, as the corresponding figure stood at 1.71 million in 2016.
Some analysts attribute the decrease in criminal cases to the reduction in livelihood crimes caused by the Moon Jae-in government's welfare policy, while others cite reductions in investigations launched solely by the prosecution without the request of an outside party.
Indeed, the number of such investigations fell from around 5,000 a year in the 2013-16 period to 3,513 cases in 2017 and 2,592 cases last year, according to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.
Meanwhile, the number of divorce suits rose for the first time in three years.
Divorce suits decreased from 39,287 cases in 2015 to 37,400 in 2016 and 35,651 in 2017 but increased 1.13 percent to 36,054 last year, according to the Supreme Court report.
