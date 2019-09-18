Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean TV show 'The Fan' to be remade in Thailand

All Headlines 11:39 September 18, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean music variety show, "The Fan" by SBS, will be remade by a Thai broadcaster next year, the Korean TV network said Wednesday.

SBS said it has reached an agreement with Workpoint TV, a Thai general entertainment network, to allow the latter to remake its "The Fan."

The title of the Thai edition will be "Fan Wars." It will be broadcast in January next year.

First aired in November 2018, "The Fan" is a music variety program where a cast of celebrities recommend unknown rookie singers and viewers choose a winner from among them.

Workpoint TV has successfully remade South Korean mega-hit TV shows "The Masked Singer" and "I Can See Your Voice."

This combined image, provided by SBS, shows the remade edition of SBS' "The Fan" by Thailand's Workpoint TV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#The Fan #Thailand
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!