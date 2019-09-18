S. Korean TV show 'The Fan' to be remade in Thailand
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean music variety show, "The Fan" by SBS, will be remade by a Thai broadcaster next year, the Korean TV network said Wednesday.
SBS said it has reached an agreement with Workpoint TV, a Thai general entertainment network, to allow the latter to remake its "The Fan."
The title of the Thai edition will be "Fan Wars." It will be broadcast in January next year.
First aired in November 2018, "The Fan" is a music variety program where a cast of celebrities recommend unknown rookie singers and viewers choose a winner from among them.
Workpoint TV has successfully remade South Korean mega-hit TV shows "The Masked Singer" and "I Can See Your Voice."
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
5
Royal palaces, museums to offer free admission throughout Chuseok holiday
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of African swine fever
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea to spend over 1 tln won to nurture content creators
-
3
N. Korea's ruling party meets with Japanese prefectural delegation
-
4
Seoul drops Tokyo from list of trusted trade partners
-
5
3 Russian border guards wounded in attack from N. Korean boat: report