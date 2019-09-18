Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea informs N. Korea of African swine fever cases

All Headlines 11:24 September 18, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea informed North Korea on Wednesday about recent confirmed cases of African swine fever near the inter-Korean border, calling for cooperation in containing the spread of the highly contagious and deadly animal disease, the unification ministry said.

South Korea has confirmed two cases of African swine fever since Tuesday at pig farms located near the heavily fortified border with North Korea. The cases came less than four months after North Korea reported its first confirmed case of the disease in May.

"We delivered a notice (to the North) earlier in the day explaining the situation with regard to the outbreaks of African swine fever and the need for quarantine cooperation," Lee Sang-min, the ministry's spokesperson, told reporters during a regular press briefing.

Since the May outbreak, North Korean media outlets have reported nationwide efforts to prevent the disease, though they have yet to confirm any additional cases.

Some are raising the possibility that the disease could have spread across the border from the North. Investigation is under way to determine how and on which route the disease broke out in South Korea.

Seoul has called for close inter-Korean cooperation to stem the spread of the disease across the border but the North has not responded to the proposal.

S. Korea informs N. Korea of African swine fever cases - 1

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#NK #ASF
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!