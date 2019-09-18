S. Korea informs N. Korea of African swine fever cases
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea informed North Korea on Wednesday about recent confirmed cases of African swine fever near the inter-Korean border, calling for cooperation in containing the spread of the highly contagious and deadly animal disease, the unification ministry said.
South Korea has confirmed two cases of African swine fever since Tuesday at pig farms located near the heavily fortified border with North Korea. The cases came less than four months after North Korea reported its first confirmed case of the disease in May.
"We delivered a notice (to the North) earlier in the day explaining the situation with regard to the outbreaks of African swine fever and the need for quarantine cooperation," Lee Sang-min, the ministry's spokesperson, told reporters during a regular press briefing.
Since the May outbreak, North Korean media outlets have reported nationwide efforts to prevent the disease, though they have yet to confirm any additional cases.
Some are raising the possibility that the disease could have spread across the border from the North. Investigation is under way to determine how and on which route the disease broke out in South Korea.
Seoul has called for close inter-Korean cooperation to stem the spread of the disease across the border but the North has not responded to the proposal.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
5
Royal palaces, museums to offer free admission throughout Chuseok holiday
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of African swine fever
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea to spend over 1 tln won to nurture content creators
-
3
N. Korea's ruling party meets with Japanese prefectural delegation
-
4
Seoul drops Tokyo from list of trusted trade partners
-
5
3 Russian border guards wounded in attack from N. Korean boat: report