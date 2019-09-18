USFK: Several bases ready for return to S. Korea
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea said Wednesday it has already made 15 bases available for return to South Korea after concerns flared up about the health of the alliance following Seoul's announcement that it will seek an early return of 26 American military bases.
The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae made the announcement on the return of the bases late last month, spurring speculation that the decision may reflect cracks in the alliance after Seoul decided to end a military information-sharing pact with Japan despite U.S. objections.
"Fifteen of the 26 U.S. military installations, including four sites specifically requested for transfer at the earliest possible date ... have been vacated, closed and available for transfer to the ROK government," USFK said in a release.
The four sites are Camps Eagle and Long in Wonju, Gangwon Province; Camp Market in the western city of Bupyeong; and the Shea Range parcel located at Camp Hovey in Dongducheon, north of Seoul. USFK added that a total of five parcels of Yongsan Garrison in Seoul also have been available for transfer since this summer.
It is the first time that USFK has issued a public statement on the matter after Cheong Wa Dae's announcement, though it said earlier this month, in response to a query from Yonhap News Agency, that it respects Seoul's decision and will work with the ally on the issue.
The statement came as the allies gear up for negotiations on the Special Measures Agreement (SMA) for next year to determine how to share the cost for the upkeep of 28,500 American troops stationed here to deter North Korean aggression.
Under the plan to relocate all of the U.S. military bases to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, 54 out of 80 American bases have been returned to South Korean control so far.
But the process in some regions has been going slowly due partly to the handling of polluted soil, and which side will pay for the decontamination of those military premises has been a sensitive issue between the allies.
Later this week, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is scheduled to visit Camp Humphreys and meet with USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams "to reaffirm the importance of the strong alliance," according to her office.
"As a testament to our US-RoK alliance, USFK remains committed to returning installations as expeditiously as possible," USFK said in a release.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
5
Royal palaces, museums to offer free admission throughout Chuseok holiday
-
1
Seoul drops Tokyo from list of trusted trade partners
-
2
N. Korea's ruling party meets with Japanese prefectural delegation
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to spend over 1 tln won to nurture content creators
-
4
3 Russian border guards wounded in attack from N. Korean boat: report
-
5
(8th LD) S. Korea on high alert after 1st African swine fever case confirmed