Korea Exchange delays meeting on possible delisting of Kolon TissueGene
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Exchange, South Korea's bourse operator, said Wednesday it has delayed a review meeting on the possible delisting of scandal-ridden Kolon TissueGene, Inc., an affiliate of Kolon Life Science, until Oct. 11 while it awaits documents from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Last month, the bourse operator tentatively decided to delist Kolon TissueGene from the local stock market as it submitted a false document when it was listed two years ago.
Kolon TissueGene, a U.S.-based affiliate of Kolon Life Sciences, was listed on the secondary KOSDAQ market in 2017. The trading of Kolon TissueGene has been suspended since late May after the government revoked its permit to sell the gene therapy drug Invossa over mislabeling and false reporting of an ingredient.
An official at the Korea Exchange said the bourse operator will receive documents from the U.S. FDA on whether it could resume clinical testing for Invossa.
If the U.S. FDA decides to resume the testing, it could reverse the preliminary decision to delist Kolon TissueGene, analysts said.
In July, Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety banned the production and sale of Invossa after it canceled the license for the drug made by Kolon Life Science in late May and ordered the suspension of sales in April.
Kolon Life Science acknowledged that a substance in the joint pain treatment drug had been mislabeled since 2003, with authorities arguing the company intentionally failed to disclose additional data it discovered on the problem before submitting the drug for approval.
State regulators added that the drugmaker provided no scientific cause for the mix-up.
A material used in Invossa, which was approved for sale in 2017, came from a kidney cell instead of from cartilage as stated in the document submitted for approval, according to the drug authorities.
There have been no cases of side effects associated with Invossa, but all people who have received treatment will be closely monitored for upwards of 15 years.
A total of 438 hospitals and clinics have administered 3,707 doses of the drug so far.
