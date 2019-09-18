Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 September 18, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,400 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 42,200 DN 550
HITEJINRO 26,750 DN 100
Yuhan 230,500 UP 1,000
SLCORP 21,900 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 143,500 UP 3,500
DOOSAN 108,500 0
DaelimInd 101,000 DN 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14350 UP100
KiaMtr 43,850 DN 150
Donga Socio Holdings 88,600 UP 700
SK hynix 80,200 UP 800
Youngpoong 603,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 47,800 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 235,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,550 DN 350
Kogas 41,450 DN 550
Hanwha 26,000 UP 50
SBC 17,050 0
Hyundai M&F INS 26,000 UP 750
TONGYANG 1,610 UP 15
Daesang 22,200 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,420 DN 30
ORION Holdings 16,200 UP 250
MERITZ SECU 5,130 UP 50
HtlShilla 85,900 UP 200
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,820 UP 90
SKC 43,650 UP 350
AK Holdings 33,900 DN 300
LOTTE 37,550 DN 250
GS Retail 41,600 UP 600
Ottogi 593,000 UP 7,000
Hanmi Science 44,650 DN 350
IlyangPharm 21,700 DN 200
DaeduckElec 9,800 DN 10
KISWire 22,950 UP 100
LotteFood 453,000 DN 1,500
NEXENTIRE 9,110 DN 30
CHONGKUNDANG 86,100 UP 400
KCC 228,500 DN 3,000
(MORE)

