SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,400 DN 200

ShinhanGroup 42,200 DN 550

HITEJINRO 26,750 DN 100

Yuhan 230,500 UP 1,000

SLCORP 21,900 DN 150

CJ LOGISTICS 143,500 UP 3,500

DOOSAN 108,500 0

DaelimInd 101,000 DN 1,000

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14350 UP100

KiaMtr 43,850 DN 150

Donga Socio Holdings 88,600 UP 700

SK hynix 80,200 UP 800

Youngpoong 603,000 DN 4,000

HyundaiEng&Const 47,800 DN 300

SamsungF&MIns 235,000 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,550 DN 350

Kogas 41,450 DN 550

Hanwha 26,000 UP 50

SBC 17,050 0

Hyundai M&F INS 26,000 UP 750

TONGYANG 1,610 UP 15

Daesang 22,200 DN 50

SKNetworks 5,420 DN 30

ORION Holdings 16,200 UP 250

MERITZ SECU 5,130 UP 50

HtlShilla 85,900 UP 200

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,820 UP 90

SKC 43,650 UP 350

AK Holdings 33,900 DN 300

LOTTE 37,550 DN 250

GS Retail 41,600 UP 600

Ottogi 593,000 UP 7,000

Hanmi Science 44,650 DN 350

IlyangPharm 21,700 DN 200

DaeduckElec 9,800 DN 10

KISWire 22,950 UP 100

LotteFood 453,000 DN 1,500

NEXENTIRE 9,110 DN 30

CHONGKUNDANG 86,100 UP 400

KCC 228,500 DN 3,000

(MORE)