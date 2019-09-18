Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 September 18, 2019

AmoreG 63,600 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 127,500 UP 1,500
HankookShellOil 338,000 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 14,800 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,150 UP 150
TaekwangInd 1,135,000 DN 1,000
SsangyongCement 6,230 UP 20
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,860 DN 25
LG Corp. 71,700 UP 300
SsangyongMtr 3,145 UP 5
BoryungPharm 12,400 0
L&L 13,050 DN 50
NamyangDairy 499,000 UP 6,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 47,350 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,500 0
Shinsegae 257,000 0
Nongshim 246,500 DN 1,000
KAL 24,300 UP 350
SGBC 40,750 DN 600
Hyosung 87,300 0
Binggrae 57,100 DN 600
GCH Corp 21,550 UP 400
LotteChilsung 141,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,000 UP 200
POSCO 238,000 0
SPC SAMLIP 97,800 UP 7,200
SAMSUNG SDS 197,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 41,250 UP 700
KUMHOTIRE 4,430 UP 10
DB INSURANCE 53,000 UP 1,400
SamsungElec 47,700 UP 800
NHIS 13,050 UP 50
SK Discovery 23,350 0
LS 48,250 DN 400
GC Corp 119,000 UP 500
GS E&C 34,250 DN 750
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,450 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 234,500 0
KPIC 131,500 DN 1,000
DB HiTek 15,650 DN 250
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!