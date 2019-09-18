Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 September 18, 2019

CJ 85,600 UP 1,300
JWPHARMA 28,150 DN 150
LGInt 18,150 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 6,800 DN 120
KEPCO E&C 22,750 UP 2,350
SamsungElecMech 97,100 UP 400
Hanssem 64,000 DN 200
KSOE 124,000 DN 1,000
Hanwha Chem 18,500 DN 250
OCI 71,300 DN 300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 47,500 DN 850
KorZinc 444,000 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 8,240 DN 190
SYC 51,500 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 45,400 DN 950
IS DONGSEO 31,100 DN 300
S-Oil 100,000 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 105,000 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 250,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 48,850 DN 250
KumhoPetrochem 74,100 DN 200
Mobis 249,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,600 0
HDC HOLDINGS 13,050 DN 100
S-1 96,800 DN 600
Hanchem 79,000 DN 500
DWS 39,400 DN 950
UNID 46,150 DN 200
KEPCO 25,300 DN 300
SamsungSecu 36,500 UP 50
SKTelecom 238,500 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 51,300 DN 1,300
HyundaiElev 91,200 UP 1,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,900 DN 50
Hanon Systems 12,000 UP 50
SK 211,500 UP 1,000
DAEKYO 6,090 DN 10
GKL 20,750 UP 300
Handsome 30,350 DN 350
WJ COWAY 80,500 DN 1,300
(MORE)

