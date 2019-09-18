KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 137,500 0
IBK 13,350 UP 50
KorElecTerm 47,350 UP 700
NamhaeChem 9,720 UP 110
DONGSUH 18,100 UP 200
BGF 6,130 0
SamsungEng 17,050 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 90,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,805 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 34,000 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 24,750 UP 350
KT 27,550 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL179500 DN1000
LG Uplus 13,450 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,700 DN 100
KT&G 103,000 0
DHICO 6,770 DN 240
LG Display 14,350 DN 350
Kangwonland 29,450 DN 400
NAVER 159,000 UP 4,000
Kakao 137,000 UP 5,000
NCsoft 524,000 UP 2,000
DSME 30,350 DN 550
DSINFRA 6,400 DN 180
DWEC 4,875 DN 95
Donga ST 84,600 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,850 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 246,000 UP 6,500
DongwonF&B 223,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 34,000 UP 500
LGH&H 1,262,000 DN 38,000
LGCHEM 325,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 94,600 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 43,250 UP 550
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,250 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 66,100 UP 500
Celltrion 173,500 UP 2,500
Huchems 21,450 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 169,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,900 DN 300
