KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 79,500 UP 400
LOTTE Himart 32,350 DN 150
GS 50,700 UP 300
CJ CGV 35,400 UP 600
HYUNDAILIVART 14,300 0
LIG Nex1 34,300 UP 1,850
FILA KOREA 60,700 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 152,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,500 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,595 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 138,500 0
LF 20,500 DN 100
FOOSUNG 9,160 0
JW HOLDINGS 6,140 DN 20
SK Innovation 169,500 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 23,200 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 43,250 DN 850
Hansae 18,900 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 63,100 DN 600
Youngone Corp 35,250 UP 450
KOLON IND 42,500 UP 500
HanmiPharm 300,000 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 7,220 DN 80
emart 115,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY314 00 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 44,900 DN 250
CUCKOO 108,500 UP 3,500
COSMAX 74,400 0
MANDO 35,800 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 316,000 UP 1,000
INNOCEAN 63,300 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 35,850 DN 950
Netmarble 98,200 DN 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S354500 DN3500
ORION 99,900 UP 2,100
BGF Retail 201,500 0
SKCHEM 48,100 DN 100
HDC-OP 32,950 DN 600
HYOSUNG HEAVY 33,950 DN 900
WooriFinancialGroup 12,550 0
(END)
-
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
5
Royal palaces, museums to offer free admission throughout Chuseok holiday
-
1
Seoul drops Tokyo from list of trusted trade partners
-
2
N. Korea's ruling party meets with Japanese prefectural delegation
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to spend over 1 tln won to nurture content creators
-
4
3 Russian border guards wounded in attack from N. Korean boat: report
-
5
U.S. ready to resume nuke talks with N. Korea: top official