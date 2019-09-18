Seoul stocks extend winning streak to 9th day on eased oil concerns
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks ended higher Wednesday, extending their winning streak to a ninth day on eased concerns over oil prices following a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.40 points, or 0.41 percent, to close at 2,070.73. Trade volume was moderate at 597 million shares worth 4.6 trillion won (US$3.9 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 404 to 395.
The local stock market has gotten a boost in past sessions from rising hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China. The world's two biggest economies are expected to resume trade talks in the coming weeks.
News that Saudi Aramco has recovered more than 40 percent of affected capacity of the damaged Abqaiq facility helped improve market sentiment despite lingering nervousness about oil security in the future.
Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the state-run oil company will lift output capacity to 11 million barrels a day by the end of this month and to 12 million by November.
But Wednesday's gains were limited as investors took to the sidelines awaiting the results from the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting.
"Focus is now on the Federal Reserve's key policy decision later in the day, with investors remaining on alert for progress in U.S.-China trade talks and any developments in the Middle East after the attack on Saudi oil facilities rocked the global markets early this week," Meritz Securities analyst Ha In-whan said.
The Fed is expected to lower interest rates due to a global economic slowdown exacerbated by the yearlong U.S.-China trade war. The Fed's post-meeting statement will be closely watched for clues about its future rate plans.
Tech and auto stocks led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics rising 1.7 percent to 47,700 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 1 percent to 80,200 won and top carmaker Hyundai Motor advancing 1.2 percent to 127,500 won.
Refinery and chemical stocks continued to trade in negative territory on eased woes over oil prices. No. 1 refiner SK Innovation fell 1.2 percent to 169,500 won and leading chemical firm LG Chem declined 0.6 percent to 325,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,191.30 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.6 won from the previous session.
(END)
-
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
5
Royal palaces, museums to offer free admission throughout Chuseok holiday
-
1
Seoul drops Tokyo from list of trusted trade partners
-
2
N. Korea's ruling party meets with Japanese prefectural delegation
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to spend over 1 tln won to nurture content creators
-
4
U.S. ready to resume nuke talks with N. Korea: top official
-
5
3 Russian border guards wounded in attack from N. Korean boat: report