More LKP lawmakers, officials shave their heads demanding justice minister's resignation

The LKP's fierce protest came as Moon appointed Cho, former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, as the new justice minister last week despite the prosecution's probe into corruption allegations involving his family members. The prosecution is looking into a suspicious investment by Cho's family members in a private equity fund, while Cho's wife was indicted for allegations that she played a role in fabricating a school certificate for her daughter. Cho denied his role in the allegations during a parliamentary confirmation hearing held on Sept. 6.