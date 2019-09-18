Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gyeonggi Province to hike city bus fares next week

All Headlines 17:24 September 18, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Bus fares in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea's most populous province that surrounds Seoul, will rise by 16 to 19.5 percent next week, the provincial government said Wednesday.

Beginning next Saturday, fares of ordinary city buses in the province will rise by 200 won, or 16 percent, from the current 1,250 won to 1,450 won (US$1.22), while fares of express city buses will increase by 400 won, or 16.7 percent, from the current 2,400 won to 2,800 won, the government said.

Fares for seat-only city buses will also rise by 400 won, or 19.5 percent, from the current 2,050 won to 2,450 won, it said.

This file photo shows city buses in Osan, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

"The upcoming bus fare hike is inevitable following the implementation of a mandatory shorter workweek for bus drivers," a provincial official said.

Bus drivers have complained about a reduction in their income after the implementation of the mandatory 52-hour workweek in the bus industry in July.

In May, unionized bus drivers in Seoul, Busan and all other metropolitan cities and provinces, including Gyeonggi, canceled a planned strike after reaching last-minute wage deals with their management.

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Gyeonggi bus fare hike
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!