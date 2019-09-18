Gyeonggi Province to hike city bus fares next week
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Bus fares in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea's most populous province that surrounds Seoul, will rise by 16 to 19.5 percent next week, the provincial government said Wednesday.
Beginning next Saturday, fares of ordinary city buses in the province will rise by 200 won, or 16 percent, from the current 1,250 won to 1,450 won (US$1.22), while fares of express city buses will increase by 400 won, or 16.7 percent, from the current 2,400 won to 2,800 won, the government said.
Fares for seat-only city buses will also rise by 400 won, or 19.5 percent, from the current 2,050 won to 2,450 won, it said.
"The upcoming bus fare hike is inevitable following the implementation of a mandatory shorter workweek for bus drivers," a provincial official said.
Bus drivers have complained about a reduction in their income after the implementation of the mandatory 52-hour workweek in the bus industry in July.
In May, unionized bus drivers in Seoul, Busan and all other metropolitan cities and provinces, including Gyeonggi, canceled a planned strike after reaching last-minute wage deals with their management.
