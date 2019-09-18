Trump says he will name hostages envoy as new nat'l security adviser
WASHINGTON, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will name the current envoy for hostage negotiations, Robert O'Brien, as his new national security adviser.
Trump made the announcement on Twitter, days after he fired John Bolton over disagreements on policies including how to denuclearize North Korea.
"I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O'Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor," Trump wrote. "I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!"
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
5
Royal palaces, museums to offer free admission throughout Chuseok holiday
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
Seoul drops Tokyo from list of trusted trade partners
-
3
Moon, Saudi crown prince discuss global response to drone attack on oil facilities
-
4
U.S. ready to resume nuke talks with N. Korea: top official
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s