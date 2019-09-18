Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump says he will name hostages envoy as new nat'l security adviser

All Headlines 22:49 September 18, 2019

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will name the current envoy for hostage negotiations, Robert O'Brien, as his new national security adviser.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter, days after he fired John Bolton over disagreements on policies including how to denuclearize North Korea.

"I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O'Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor," Trump wrote. "I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!"

This EPA file photo shows Robert O'Brien, U.S. President Donald Trump's pick for new national security adviser. (Yonhap)

