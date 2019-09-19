(2nd LD) Trump names hostages envoy as new nat'l security adviser
(ATTN: UPDATES with details)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday named the current envoy for hostage negotiations, Robert O'Brien, as his new national security adviser.
Trump made the announcement on Twitter, days after he fired John Bolton over disagreements on policies including how to denuclearize North Korea.
"I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O'Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor," Trump wrote. "I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!"
O'Brien served as a foreign policy adviser to several Republican presidential campaigns, according to news reports. The New York Times said Trump was impressed by the envoy's work to secure the release of Americans detained in countries such as North Korea and Turkey.
Three Korean-Americans were released from Pyongyang in May last year ahead of the first summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but it's unclear whether O'Brien played a role.
The new national security adviser is Trump's fourth. He is known to have the strong backing of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and could boost Pompeo's voice in the administration's foreign policy decisions.
The president clashed repeatedly with Bolton, who took a hard-line stance on North Korea, Iran and other regimes.
Bolton's departure raised optimism for denuclearization negotiations with Pyongyang that have stalled since the no-deal summit between Trump and Kim in February.
O'Brien served as a U.S. representative to the U.N. General Assembly in 2005 when Bolton was U.S. ambassador to the U.N.
He is an attorney by training.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Moon, Saudi crown prince discuss global response to drone attack on oil facilities
-
4
Seoul drops Tokyo from list of trusted trade partners
-
5
U.S. ready to resume nuke talks with N. Korea: top official