Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. official says he assumes N. Korea continues to make nukes

All Headlines 00:43 September 19, 2019

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The top American diplomat for East Asia said Wednesday that North Korea likely continues to build its nuclear arsenal but declined to offer details.

The remark by David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, comes as Washington and Pyongyang are expected to resume denuclearization negotiations soon, although no meetings have been scheduled.

Talks have been stalled since February's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal due to differences over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.

Asked if he believes North Korea is producing nuclear weapons, Stilwell told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, "I assume they are."

Asked about the number of nuclear weapons, he said he would speak in a separate setting.

Stilwell added that the Trump administration's policy is still the "full, verified denuclearization" of North Korea and that its "maximum pressure" sanctions campaign against Pyongyang continues.

This photo shows U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell speaking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul on July 17, 2019. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Stilwell
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!