Korean-language dailies

-- Hwaseong serial murderer suspect identified (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Murderer from 30-year-old case was in prison (Kookmin Daily)

-- Suspect from Hwaseong serial killer case was serving life sentence for another rape, murder (Donga llbo)

-- Suspect of Hwaseong serial murder identified after 33 years (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't vows to extend retirement age (Segye Times)

-- Suspect of Hwaseong serial murder found in prison after 28 years (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors request arrest warrant for business official amid its probe against Justice Minister Cho Kuk (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Suspect found for Hwaseong serial murder from 33 years ago (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Memories of Murder' suspect found after 33 years (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't, ruling party promote law that infringes on private property (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Economy becomes unwanted child for gov't amid wane of businesses (Korea Economic Daily)

