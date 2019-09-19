Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- Hwaseong serial murderer suspect identified (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Murderer from 30-year-old case was in prison (Kookmin Daily)
-- Suspect from Hwaseong serial killer case was serving life sentence for another rape, murder (Donga llbo)
-- Suspect of Hwaseong serial murder identified after 33 years (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't vows to extend retirement age (Segye Times)
-- Suspect of Hwaseong serial murder found in prison after 28 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors request arrest warrant for business official amid its probe against Justice Minister Cho Kuk (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Suspect found for Hwaseong serial murder from 33 years ago (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Memories of Murder' suspect found after 33 years (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't, ruling party promote law that infringes on private property (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Economy becomes unwanted child for gov't amid wane of businesses (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Aging population prompts new policies (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea eyes more subsidies for older workers, eased visa rules (Korea Herald)
-- Japan warned against 'radiation dumping' (Korea Times)
