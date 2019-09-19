Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Sept. 19
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Ceremony marking 1st anniversary of last year's inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang
-- Follow-up on probe on justice minister's corruption allegations
-- Seoul mayor's press briefing on plan to revamp Gwanghwamun Square
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea
-- Financial market movement after U.S. Fed's rate cut
(END)
-
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
5
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Moon, Saudi crown prince discuss global response to drone attack on oil facilities
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea going all-out to stem spread of African swine fever
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils measures to cope with population decline