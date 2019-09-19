Seoul stocks open higher after U.S. rate cut
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its policy rate.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.15 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,081.88 in the first 15 minutes of trading. The KOSPI rose for the ninth consecutive session amid expectations of a U.S. rate cut and progress in U.S.-China trade talks.
On Wednesday (local time), the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee lowered the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to a target range of 1.75 to 2.0 percent though it didn't give any clear signs of more rate cuts this year.
As investors were more focused on the outlook for further easing this year, they will stay cautious watching the Fed's following steps or comments, analysts said.
Investors will be also closely watching any new developments in the trade negotiations that the U.S. and China are expected to resume in coming weeks, they said.
Technology stocks led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics rising 1.9 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 1.6 percent.
Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.4 percent, leading steelmaker POSCO shed 0.8 percent and No. 1 refiner SK Innovation was down 0.3 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,194.80 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.50 won from the previous session's close.
