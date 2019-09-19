Paik Nam-june's 'Suite 212' to be exhibited in Seoul
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- One of the famous late Korean-American video artist Paik Nam-june's major works will be on display in Seoul later this week, the Seoul city government said Thursday.
"The three-month exhibition of Paik Nam-june's 'Suite 212' will start Saturday via a 29x7.7-meter big screen, called the Seoullo Media Canvas, at Malli-dong Square in central Seoul," the city said.
Suite 212 is Paik's "personal New York sketchbook," an electronic collage that presents multiple perspectives of New York's media landscape as a fragmented tour of the city.
Using New York's area code of 212 as its title, the art piece consists of a series of short pieces featuring the U.S. city's people, buildings, culture and landscape, including a Chinatown noodle shop, a Tibetan museum, a fashion avenue and Native Americans.
"People will be able to enjoy 13 early pieces of the electronic collage mixed with classical and electronic music," a city official said.
The exhibit time is 6:00-11:00 p.m. every day until Dec. 19.
The Seoul city government and the Paik Nam-june Art Center co-organized the event.
