Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Paik Nam-june's 'Suite 212' to be exhibited in Seoul

All Headlines 10:25 September 19, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- One of the famous late Korean-American video artist Paik Nam-june's major works will be on display in Seoul later this week, the Seoul city government said Thursday.

"The three-month exhibition of Paik Nam-june's 'Suite 212' will start Saturday via a 29x7.7-meter big screen, called the Seoullo Media Canvas, at Malli-dong Square in central Seoul," the city said.

Suite 212 is Paik's "personal New York sketchbook," an electronic collage that presents multiple perspectives of New York's media landscape as a fragmented tour of the city.

Using New York's area code of 212 as its title, the art piece consists of a series of short pieces featuring the U.S. city's people, buildings, culture and landscape, including a Chinatown noodle shop, a Tibetan museum, a fashion avenue and Native Americans.

"People will be able to enjoy 13 early pieces of the electronic collage mixed with classical and electronic music," a city official said.

The exhibit time is 6:00-11:00 p.m. every day until Dec. 19.

The Seoul city government and the Paik Nam-june Art Center co-organized the event.

This image, provided by the Seoul city government, shows a piece about a Chinese noodle shop in New York of Paik Nam-june's "Suite 212." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Paik Nam June #Suite 212
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!