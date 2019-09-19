(LEAD) Dyson unveils new vacuum cleaner, air purifiers in S. Korea
(ATTN: UPDATES with comments in last two paras; CHANGES photo)
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- British home appliance maker Dyson Ltd. on Thursday introduced its latest vacuum cleaner and air purifiers.
The V11 220 Air Watts CF features the strongest suction power among its cordless vacuum cleaner lineup since its launch in 2010, according to Dyson.
The latest product, costing 1.2 million won (US$996), has an LCD display that enables users to check how much running time they have left, and is equipped with unique "cyclone" technology and a battery pack that can operate for up to an hour.
"The new vacuum cleaner was developed to address rising concerns over indoor air quality and meet Korean consumers' needs for strong suction power," the company said.
The British company also introduced a floor standing purification fan and a purifier that feature both a cooling fan and heater, which are priced at 998,000 won and 1.09 million won, respectively.
Dyson said its microfilter technology can decompose formaldehyde molecules to improve air quality at home.
The British brand said it will expand investment in product development and customer service in the face of intensifying competition with Korean home appliance makers, including Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc.
"We are looking into various ways to provide the best services for Korean customers," Sue Lee, the head of communications at Dyson Korea, said during the showcase event. "We will open three more premium after sales service centers offering cleaning service (for vacuum cleaners) next year, and establish seven additional specialized AS centers for Dyson products."
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Moon, Saudi crown prince discuss global response to drone attack on oil facilities
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils measures to cope with population decline
-
5
Koreas may discuss easing military tensions as way to provide security guarantee for Pyongyang: official