S. Korea, Bulgaria to hold summit in Seoul next week
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Bulgaria will have summit talks in Seoul next week on strengthening partnerships in such fields as trade, investment and energy, Cheong Wa Dae announced Thursday.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is scheduled to begin a three-day official trip to South Korea next Wednesday at the invitation of President Moon Jae-in.
Borisov will become the first Bulgarian prime minister to visit South Korea.
The two leaders plan to hold a summit on Friday for discussions on substantive ways to develop relations between the two countries in a "reciprocal and forward-looking" way, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
Among agenda items are how to improve ties in various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, national defense, arms development, culture and education, Ko told reporters.
Moon will also seek to reaffirm Bulgaria's support for the Korea peace process and talk about other major pending international issues.
With the two sides commemorating the 30th anniversary next year of establishing diplomatic relations, the summit is expected to serve as an opportunity to "expand substantive cooperation and deepen comprehensive, forward-looking partnerships," Ko added.
