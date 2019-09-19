Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LS Cable develops rigid bar for high-speed railways

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System Ltd., South Korea's leading wire and cable manufacturer, said Thursday it has developed a rigid bar (R-BAR) catenary system for high-speed railways.

The R-BAR is a bar-type structure made of aluminum alloy installed on the ceiling and walls of a tunnel to supply power. Due to its simple structure, the product can reduce construction costs of tunnels for South Korea's high-speed train networks, like KTX and GTX, up to 15 percent, according to LS Cable.

LS Cable said it is the second company in the world to develop an R-BAR system for high-speed railways. The company localized the R-BAR system for subway trains in 2013, but for high-speed rigid catenary system that can hold up to 250 kilometers per hour, South Korea has been using Swiss-made products.

LS Cable said its R-BAR system for high-speed railways was developed with the Korea Railroad Research Institute and other railway parts makers as a state-run project that began 2014.

#LS Cable #rigid bar
