Seoul stocks extend gains late Thurs. morning
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended gains late Thursday morning as major techs rallied on recovering dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chip prices and market sentiment improved following the U.S. Fed's rate cut.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.84 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,081.57 as of 11:15 a.m. The index has risen for the past nine sessions amid hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.
Foreigners bought a net 130 billion won (US$108 million) worth of stocks, offsetting 110 billion won worth of selling by institutions and individuals.
On Wednesday (local time), the Federal Reserve lowered its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to a target range of 1.75 to 2.0 percent, though it didn't give any clear signs of additional rate cuts this year.
Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said it "will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion" but added uncertainties involving President Donald Trump's trade conflict with China remain, generating "head winds" that weigh on the U.S. economy.
"Investors are now turning their attention to the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks. As the two countries will have a working-level meeting from Sept. 19-20 (U.S. time), investors await any cues from the meeting before the two resume negotiations," Kiwoom Securities Co. analyst Suh Sang-young said.
Giving a boost to the KOSPI index, technology stocks extended gains for a second straight session, helped by recovering DRAM chip prices, he said.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 2.2 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 2.1 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 1.4 percent, and leading chemicals firm LG Chem gained 0.3 percent.
Among decliners, No. 1 refiner SK Innovation fell 0.9 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO shed 0.6 percent on eased oil supply concerns.
The local currency was trading at 1,195.55 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.30 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
