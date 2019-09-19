Vice FM renews Korea's commitment to co-prosperity in overseas development efforts
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho on Thursday renewed South Korea's commitment to co-prosperity under its overseas development policy, while dismissing concerns that a donor country could exploit aid programs to advance its own interests.
Speaking at an international conference on official development assistance (ODA), Lee pointed out that South Korea will remain a "good and trusted" friend as Seoul and its partner countries move together to build a "world of greater prosperity."
"Some express their concerns that this notion (of co-prosperity) may be used to camouflage or justify the pursuit by donors of political or economic interests at the expense of partner countries," Lee said at the conference.
"However, Korea's case counters such concerns and demonstrates that development cooperation can serve the interests and benefits of both donor and recipient countries," he added.
His remarks came amid growing speculation that major donor countries around the world are pushing to make their development schemes strengthen their political and economic footholds in recipient countries.
Touching on Seoul's policy for an "inclusive society," Lee stressed that the country's ODA goal is in line with the fundamental principle of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of "leaving no one behind."
The United Nations' SDGs are aimed at ending poverty, fighting inequality and injustice and tackling climate change.
"Development cooperation based on the goal of co-prosperity shared by donor and partner countries can bring more fruitful outcomes in partner countries," he said.
"Also co-prosperity can be an important guiding principle in the efforts to address the issue of inequality, which is an emerging global challenge," he added.
The foreign ministry and the Korea International Cooperation Agency, the country's overseas aid agency, hosted Thursday's conference to promote Seoul's ODA policy and discuss ways to further enhance it. The conference has been held annually since 2007.
