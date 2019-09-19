(LEAD) Students of Korea's top 3 universities to hold candlelight vigils against justice minister

Resentment has been growing among college students after Moon appointed Cho, former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, as justice minister Sept. 9 despite the prosecution's probe into corruption allegations involving members of his family. The prosecution is looking into a suspicious investment by family members in a private equity fund, while Cho's wife was indicted for allegations that she fabricated a school certificate for her daughter. Cho denied his role in the allegations during a parliamentary confirmation hearing held on Sept. 6.

