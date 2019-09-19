S. Korea to consider ministerial defense talks with Japan after receiving official proposal
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will consider the possibility of holding defense ministers' talks with Japan once Tokyo extends an offer, the defense ministry said Thursday, after Japan's new defense chief expressed a desire to meet with his South Korean counterpart.
Taro Kono, who took office as Japan's new defense minister last week after serving as foreign minister, said in a media interview earlier this week that he hopes to meet with South Korea's defense chief and discuss cooperation on North Korea and other issues.
"We have not received any official proposal regarding the matter. If (Japan) makes one, we will review the case," defense ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told a regular briefing.
Relations between Seoul and Tokyo have of late been at their lowest ebb in years following Japan's export restrictions on South Korea, citing security concerns, in apparent retaliation against Seoul's top court ruling last year on wartime forced labor.
In response, South Korea decided to terminate its military information-sharing pact with Japan.
The last defense ministers' meeting between the neighbors took place in June in Singapore.
