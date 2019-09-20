Consumer financing firms' H1 earnings down on increased provisions
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Consumer financing firms in South Korea saw their combined net profit fall 1.6 percent on-year in the first half of the year, hurt by a rise in loan-loss provisions, data showed Friday.
The combined net profit of 100 credit-specialized financial firms stood at 1.08 trillion won (US$903 million) in the January-June period, compared with a profit of 1.1 trillion won a year earlier, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Their interest income rose 9.4 percent on-year to 2.7 trillion won in the first half, the data showed.
But loan-loss provisions also gained 21.2 percent on-year to 831.3 billion won in the first half, according to the data.
The combined assets of those firms climbed 11.3 percent on-year to 152.6 trillion won at the end of June, the data showed.
The FSS has urged consumer financing firms to improve risk assessment processes amid financial uncertainties at home and abroad.
