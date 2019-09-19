Galaxy S10 5G best-selling model in S. Korea in Q2
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S10 with 5G connectivity was the top-selling smartphone model in South Korea in the second quarter, an industry report showed Thursday.
Samsung's first 5G smartphone released on April 5 accounted for 27 percent of the country's smartphone market in the April-June period, followed by LG Electronics Inc.'s V50 with 7 percent, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research.
The V50 is LG's first 5G smartphone with a detachable dual screen that went on sale on May 10.
Buoyed by strong demand for new models, Samsung's smartphone share in South Korea stood at 68 percent in the second quarter, adding 3 percentage points from a year ago, Counterpoint Research said.
LG gained 1 percentage point to 17 percent over the period to become the No. 2 smartphone vendor in the domestic market.
U.S. tech giant Apple, which usually releases its latest iPhones in the latter half, saw its share fall from 16 percent to 14 percent over the cited period to take the third spot.
The market research agency said 5G smartphones enjoyed popularity in South Korea thanks to hefty subsidies by local carriers and other promotional events despite limited network coverage in the early stage.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Moon, Saudi crown prince discuss global response to drone attack on oil facilities
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils measures to cope with population decline
-
5
Koreas may discuss easing military tensions as way to provide security guarantee for Pyongyang: official