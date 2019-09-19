FM Kang to visit Busan to assess preparations for Nov. summit with ASEAN
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will visit the southeastern port city of Busan this week to check ongoing preparations for South Korea's summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations slated for November, her office said Thursday.
On Saturday, Kang will visit key summit sites, including the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center and Nurimaru APEC House, and meet related officials to discuss how to ensure the successful hosting of the summit.
South Korea and the 10-member regional bloc plan to hold the commemorative summit on Nov. 25 and 26 to mark the 30th year since the establishment of their sectoral dialogue relations and deepen their bilateral cooperation.
On Nov. 27, a separate summit session will take place in Busan involving South Korea and five ASEAN countries located around the Mekong River -- Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam and Thailand.
Seoul sees the envisioned summit as a crucial opportunity to accelerate the implementation of its New Southern Policy aimed at firming up cooperation with the ASEAN, an increasingly crucial partner for trade and diplomacy.
