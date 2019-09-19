(LEAD) Fed's rate cut, tech rally send Seoul stocks up for 10th day
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields and photo)
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks ended higher Thursday, extending their winning streak to a 10th day, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate cut and hopes for progress in upcoming U.S.-China trade talks boosted market sentiment here. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.62 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 2,080.35. Trade volume was moderate at 484 million shares worth 4.6 trillion won (US$3.9 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 473 to 340.
The Federal Reserve's rate cut, by 25 basis points to a target range of 1.75 to 2.0 percent, propelled the KOSPI index and Saudi Arabia's rapid recovery efforts helped ease concerns over oil supply in the aftermath of attacks on crude production facilities in the Middle Eastern country, analysts said.
"Focus is now on the U.S.-China trade negotiations that are expected to resume in the coming weeks. As a working-level meeting is scheduled from Sept. 19-20 (U.S. time), investors will be closely watching for any cues from the meeting," Kiwoom Securities Co. analyst Suh Sang-young said.
Foreigners bought a net 217 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting institutions and individuals' stock selling valued at a combined 199 billion won.
Technology stocks led the market gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumping 3.0 percent to 49,150 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbing 3.1 percent to 82,700 won, Samsung SDI advancing 0.9 percent to 236,500 won and LG Display gaining 2.4 percent to 14,700 won.
In particular, chipmakers continued to build up gains helped by rising chip demand and declining stockpiles of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash memory chips, mainly used in computers and smartphones to process and store data.
No. 2 carmaker Kia Motors fell 0.7 percent to 43,550 won, and the country's biggest auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis declined 1.6 percent to 245,500 won and leading steelmaker POSCO shed 1.9 percent to 233,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,193.60 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.30 won from the previous session.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed mixed. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 2 basis points to 1.329 percent, but the return on the benchmark five-year government bond remained unchanged at 1.391 percent.
