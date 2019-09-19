SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,400 DN 1,000

ShinhanGroup 42,250 UP 50

HITEJINRO 26,800 UP 50

Yuhan 230,000 DN 500

SLCORP 22,550 UP 650

CJ LOGISTICS 141,000 DN 2,500

NEXENTIRE 9,090 DN 20

CHONGKUNDANG 85,200 DN 900

KCC 229,500 UP 1,000

AmoreG 64,400 UP 800

HyundaiMtr 129,000 UP 1,500

HankookShellOil 337,500 DN 500

BukwangPharm 14,550 DN 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 40,750 DN 400

TaekwangInd 1,136,000 UP 1,000

SsangyongCement 6,180 DN 50

KAL 23,900 DN 400

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,850 DN 10

LG Corp. 71,000 DN 700

SsangyongMtr 3,105 DN 40

BoryungPharm 12,450 UP 50

L&L 12,800 DN 250

NamyangDairy 495,500 DN 3,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 46,950 DN 400

HYUNDAI STEEL 40,100 DN 400

Shinsegae 253,500 DN 3,500

Nongshim 246,500 0

SGBC 40,600 DN 150

Hyosung 86,800 DN 500

LOTTE 37,000 DN 550

AK Holdings 33,550 DN 350

Binggrae 57,700 UP 600

GCH Corp 21,100 DN 450

LotteChilsung 143,000 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,900 DN 100

POSCO 233,500 DN 4,500

SPC SAMLIP 96,000 DN 1,800

SAMSUNG SDS 199,000 UP 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 41,150 DN 100

KUMHOTIRE 4,450 UP 20

(MORE)