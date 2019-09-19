KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,400 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 42,250 UP 50
HITEJINRO 26,800 UP 50
Yuhan 230,000 DN 500
SLCORP 22,550 UP 650
CJ LOGISTICS 141,000 DN 2,500
NEXENTIRE 9,090 DN 20
CHONGKUNDANG 85,200 DN 900
KCC 229,500 UP 1,000
AmoreG 64,400 UP 800
HyundaiMtr 129,000 UP 1,500
HankookShellOil 337,500 DN 500
BukwangPharm 14,550 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,750 DN 400
TaekwangInd 1,136,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 6,180 DN 50
KAL 23,900 DN 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,850 DN 10
LG Corp. 71,000 DN 700
SsangyongMtr 3,105 DN 40
BoryungPharm 12,450 UP 50
L&L 12,800 DN 250
NamyangDairy 495,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,950 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,100 DN 400
Shinsegae 253,500 DN 3,500
Nongshim 246,500 0
SGBC 40,600 DN 150
Hyosung 86,800 DN 500
LOTTE 37,000 DN 550
AK Holdings 33,550 DN 350
Binggrae 57,700 UP 600
GCH Corp 21,100 DN 450
LotteChilsung 143,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,900 DN 100
POSCO 233,500 DN 4,500
SPC SAMLIP 96,000 DN 1,800
SAMSUNG SDS 199,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 41,150 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,450 UP 20
(MORE)
-
1
