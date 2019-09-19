DB INSURANCE 51,100 DN 1,900

SamsungElec 49,150 UP 1,450

NHIS 12,800 DN 250

SK Discovery 23,200 DN 150

LS 48,350 UP 100

GC Corp 117,500 DN 1,500

GS E&C 33,600 DN 650

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 38,950 DN 500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 236,500 UP 2,000

KPIC 129,000 DN 2,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,660 DN 160

SKC 43,200 DN 450

GS Retail 41,750 UP 150

Ottogi 584,000 DN 9,000

IlyangPharm 21,550 DN 150

DaeduckElec 9,920 UP 120

MERITZ SECU 5,070 DN 60

HtlShilla 85,900 0

Hanmi Science 43,350 DN 1,300

SamsungElecMech 101,000 UP 3,900

Hanssem 63,300 DN 700

HyundaiMipoDock 45,300 DN 100

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,100 UP 600

IS DONGSEO 30,750 DN 350

S-Oil 99,700 DN 300

LG Innotek 105,000 0

OCI 70,700 DN 600

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 249,000 DN 1,500

HYUNDAI WIA 48,650 DN 200

KumhoPetrochem 72,900 DN 1,200

SamsungHvyInd 8,230 DN 10

SYC 51,000 DN 500

KorZinc 435,000 DN 9,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,350 DN 200

SamsungF&MIns 230,000 DN 5,000

Kogas 41,300 DN 150

KSOE 121,500 DN 2,500

Hanwha Chem 18,300 DN 200

SBC 16,950 DN 100

Hyundai M&F INS 25,550 DN 450

(MORE)