KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DB INSURANCE 51,100 DN 1,900
SamsungElec 49,150 UP 1,450
NHIS 12,800 DN 250
SK Discovery 23,200 DN 150
LS 48,350 UP 100
GC Corp 117,500 DN 1,500
GS E&C 33,600 DN 650
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 38,950 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 236,500 UP 2,000
KPIC 129,000 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,660 DN 160
SKC 43,200 DN 450
GS Retail 41,750 UP 150
Ottogi 584,000 DN 9,000
IlyangPharm 21,550 DN 150
DaeduckElec 9,920 UP 120
MERITZ SECU 5,070 DN 60
HtlShilla 85,900 0
Hanmi Science 43,350 DN 1,300
SamsungElecMech 101,000 UP 3,900
Hanssem 63,300 DN 700
HyundaiMipoDock 45,300 DN 100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,100 UP 600
IS DONGSEO 30,750 DN 350
S-Oil 99,700 DN 300
LG Innotek 105,000 0
OCI 70,700 DN 600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 249,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 48,650 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 72,900 DN 1,200
SamsungHvyInd 8,230 DN 10
SYC 51,000 DN 500
KorZinc 435,000 DN 9,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,350 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 230,000 DN 5,000
Kogas 41,300 DN 150
KSOE 121,500 DN 2,500
Hanwha Chem 18,300 DN 200
SBC 16,950 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 25,550 DN 450
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
Moon, Saudi crown prince discuss global response to drone attack on oil facilities
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils measures to cope with population decline
Koreas may discuss easing military tensions as way to provide security guarantee for Pyongyang: official