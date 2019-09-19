KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
TONGYANG 1,600 DN 10
Daesang 22,100 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,320 DN 100
ORION Holdings 16,050 DN 150
KISWire 23,200 UP 250
LotteFood 451,000 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 109,000 UP 500
DaelimInd 99,700 DN 1,300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14300 DN50
KiaMtr 43,550 DN 300
Donga Socio Holdings 87,900 DN 700
SK hynix 82,700 UP 2,500
Youngpoong 600,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,850 DN 950
Hanwha 25,700 DN 300
DB HiTek 15,700 UP 50
CJ 84,100 DN 1,500
JWPHARMA 28,000 DN 150
LGInt 18,100 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 6,780 DN 20
Mobis 245,500 DN 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,250 UP 650
HDC HOLDINGS 13,050 0
S-1 96,700 DN 100
Hanchem 80,000 UP 1,000
DWS 39,300 DN 100
UNID 46,150 0
KEPCO 25,400 UP 100
SamsungSecu 35,950 DN 550
SKTelecom 238,000 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 51,200 DN 100
HyundaiElev 91,500 UP 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,600 DN 300
Hanon Systems 12,200 UP 200
SK 210,000 DN 1,500
DAEKYO 6,070 DN 20
GKL 20,900 UP 150
Handsome 30,450 UP 100
WJ COWAY 79,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 136,000 DN 1,500
(MORE)
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
4
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
5
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Moon, Saudi crown prince discuss global response to drone attack on oil facilities
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils measures to cope with population decline
-
5
Koreas may discuss easing military tensions as way to provide security guarantee for Pyongyang: official