TONGYANG 1,600 DN 10

Daesang 22,100 DN 100

SKNetworks 5,320 DN 100

ORION Holdings 16,050 DN 150

KISWire 23,200 UP 250

LotteFood 451,000 DN 2,000

DOOSAN 109,000 UP 500

DaelimInd 99,700 DN 1,300

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14300 DN50

KiaMtr 43,550 DN 300

Donga Socio Holdings 87,900 DN 700

SK hynix 82,700 UP 2,500

Youngpoong 600,000 DN 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 46,850 DN 950

Hanwha 25,700 DN 300

DB HiTek 15,700 UP 50

CJ 84,100 DN 1,500

JWPHARMA 28,000 DN 150

LGInt 18,100 DN 50

DongkukStlMill 6,780 DN 20

Mobis 245,500 DN 4,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,250 UP 650

HDC HOLDINGS 13,050 0

S-1 96,700 DN 100

Hanchem 80,000 UP 1,000

DWS 39,300 DN 100

UNID 46,150 0

KEPCO 25,400 UP 100

SamsungSecu 35,950 DN 550

SKTelecom 238,000 DN 500

S&T MOTIV 51,200 DN 100

HyundaiElev 91,500 UP 300

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,600 DN 300

Hanon Systems 12,200 UP 200

SK 210,000 DN 1,500

DAEKYO 6,070 DN 20

GKL 20,900 UP 150

Handsome 30,450 UP 100

WJ COWAY 79,500 DN 1,000

LOTTE SHOPPING 136,000 DN 1,500

