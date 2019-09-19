KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 13,200 DN 150
KorElecTerm 46,850 DN 500
NamhaeChem 9,620 DN 100
DONGSUH 18,100 0
BGF 6,130 0
SamsungEng 16,650 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 91,200 UP 700
PanOcean 4,705 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 33,800 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 24,750 0
KT 27,550 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL177500 DN2000
LG Uplus 13,450 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,900 DN 800
KT&G 102,500 DN 500
DHICO 7,050 UP 280
LG Display 14,700 UP 350
Kangwonland 29,550 UP 100
NAVER 157,500 DN 1,500
Kakao 135,500 DN 1,500
NCsoft 525,000 UP 1,000
DSME 30,000 DN 350
DSINFRA 6,430 UP 30
DWEC 4,765 DN 110
Donga ST 84,300 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,550 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 237,500 DN 8,500
DongwonF&B 221,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 34,000 0
LGH&H 1,257,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 327,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 22,400 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 94,900 UP 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,500 DN 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,050 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 65,200 DN 900
Celltrion 168,500 DN 5,000
Huchems 21,700 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 169,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,700 DN 200
