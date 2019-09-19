IBK 13,200 DN 150

KorElecTerm 46,850 DN 500

NamhaeChem 9,620 DN 100

DONGSUH 18,100 0

BGF 6,130 0

SamsungEng 16,650 DN 400

SAMSUNG C&T 91,200 UP 700

PanOcean 4,705 DN 100

SAMSUNG CARD 33,800 DN 200

CheilWorldwide 24,750 0

KT 27,550 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL177500 DN2000

LG Uplus 13,450 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 71,900 DN 800

KT&G 102,500 DN 500

DHICO 7,050 UP 280

LG Display 14,700 UP 350

Kangwonland 29,550 UP 100

NAVER 157,500 DN 1,500

Kakao 135,500 DN 1,500

NCsoft 525,000 UP 1,000

DSME 30,000 DN 350

DSINFRA 6,430 UP 30

DWEC 4,765 DN 110

Donga ST 84,300 DN 300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,550 DN 300

CJ CheilJedang 237,500 DN 8,500

DongwonF&B 221,500 DN 1,500

KEPCO KPS 34,000 0

LGH&H 1,257,000 DN 5,000

LGCHEM 327,500 UP 2,000

KEPCO E&C 22,400 DN 350

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 94,900 UP 300

HALLA HOLDINGS 42,500 DN 750

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,050 DN 200

LGELECTRONICS 65,200 DN 900

Celltrion 168,500 DN 5,000

Huchems 21,700 UP 250

DAEWOONG PHARM 169,000 0

HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,700 DN 200

(MORE)